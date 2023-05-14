At least 10 injured, 340 houses damaged in St. Martin

The very severe cyclonic storm, Mocha, has been ripping through the country’s coral island, Saint Martin, since around 2:00 pm on Sunday. As of writing the report at 4:45pm, the eight-square-kilometre island was experiencing profound winds accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Hundreds of trees have been uprooted and at least 340 houses of Majhorpara, Konarpara, Galachipa, Dakshinpara, Paschimpara and Uttarpara have been destroyed in the cyclonic storm. Several villages of Uttarpara and Paschimpara are being inundated in tidal surges.