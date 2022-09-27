Members of accused families demand arrest of Moriom, her family members

Family members of those, who are made accused and arrested in an abduction case, have demanded the arrest of Moriom and her family members.

They came up with this demand at a press conference at Humayun Kabir Auditorium at the Khulna press club on Tuesday afternoon.

They also alleged Rahima Begum went into hiding premeditatedly to implicate the opponents over a land dispute.

Rahima Begum's family members including Moriom Mannan were aware of her going into hiding, claimed the family members of the arrestees in the case filed over the reported disappearance of Rahima Begum.

Terming the whole incident a drama, they demanded the release of arrestees.