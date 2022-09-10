Diesel import: Govt looking for alternative source

Some 75 per cent of the fuel used in Bangladesh is diesel and the country currently has a whopping demand of 4.6 million tonnes of the fuel oil per year.

The government meets 80 per cent of the demand through direct imports.

But the price of fuel oil including diesel has surged rapidly in the world market due to the Russia-Ukraine war, putting the oil importing nations in a tight corner.

Bangladesh is going through a mounting pressure on its forex reserve as it has been counting an additional amount of foreign currency for importing oil since then.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) hiked the price of fuel oil at the consumer level to decrease its losses, but the initiative did not work well.

The government, therefore, is searching for alternative sources to import low-cost fuel oil, especially diesel. It has already initiated discussions with Russia, Brunei, and India in this regard.