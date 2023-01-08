Ex-health secretary’s house allegedly attacked in Kishoreganj

On the other hand, UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman’s associates held a human chain and declared the former secretary a ‘persona-non-grata’ in the area.
They accused the former secretary of abusing power and harassing the people of the area.
A tensed situation is prevailing in the area over the incident.
Mahfuzur Rahman, a joint convener of Katiadi upazila Jubo League, was elected chairman from the UP as Awami League candidate.
Locals said Abdul Mannan and Mahfuzur Rahman are from the same village. Mahfuzur’s nephew Maniruzzaman is involved in sand filling. Moniruzzaman’s associates were transporting sand by a tractor using the road in front of the former secretary’s house on Saturday morning. The residents of the house asked the tractor driver not to use the road.
As the driver defied, the residents of former secretary’s housed beat him and his associate. Enraged, the UP chairman’s associates attacked the house of the former secretary injuring four. Among the injured persons, one named Ferdous Ahmed was admitted to Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital. Three others—Shafiq Mia, Sohrab Hossain and Rafiq Mia—were treated in the upazila health complex.
Kishoreganj’s additional district commissioner (overall) Mohammad Golam Mostafa, upazila parishad chairman Mustaqur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Hosainpur circle) Sujan Chandra Sarkar, assistant commissioner (land) Jalal Uddin and Katiadi model police station’s officer-in-charge SM Shahadat Hossain visited the place.
OC SM Shahadat Hossain said no accused persons have been arrested yet.