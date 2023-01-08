Ex-health secretary’s house allegedly attacked in Kishoreganj

On the other hand, UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman’s associates held a human chain and declared the former secretary a ‘persona-non-grata’ in the area.

They accused the former secretary of abusing power and harassing the people of the area.

A tensed situation is prevailing in the area over the incident.

Mahfuzur Rahman, a joint convener of Katiadi upazila Jubo League, was elected chairman from the UP as Awami League candidate.

Locals said Abdul Mannan and Mahfuzur Rahman are from the same village. Mahfuzur’s nephew Maniruzzaman is involved in sand filling. Moniruzzaman’s associates were transporting sand by a tractor using the road in front of the former secretary’s house on Saturday morning. The residents of the house asked the tractor driver not to use the road.