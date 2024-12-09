Convoy of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement attacked

The convoy of the central coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement came under attack last night in Narayanganj.

Hasnat Abdullah, the central convener of the platform, disclosed this information on a Facebook post at around 2:00am on Sunday.

"The convoy of the central coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was attacked in Narayanganj on the way from Dhaka to Lama in Bandarban. Their bags and mobile phones were taken away and many were injured in the attack. We demand a fair investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment of the culprits from the Bangladesh government," Hasnat wrote on Facebook.