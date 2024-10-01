Court declares BNP leader Shahadat Hossain Chattogram mayor

A court in Chattogram has declared BNP leader Shahadat Hossain as the winner of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayoral election held three years ago and ordered the government to issue a gazette on the matter in next 10 days.

Chattogram first joint district judge and election tribunal judge Khairul Amin passed the verdict on Tuesday.

Defendant lawyer Mofizul Haque Bhuyian told Prothom Alo the court found evidence of rigging in the election to Chattogram City Corporation in 2021.

For this reason, the court declared Shahadat Hossain the mayor of the city corporation and also ordered to issue a gazette in next 10 days.