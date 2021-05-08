Chhatra League still not satisfied with 43 illegal appointments

Defying instructions of the education ministry, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University, M Abdus Sobhan, appointed 141 persons in different posts, including teachers, on his last day in office on Thursday. Although there are relatives of teachers among the recruits, a large portion of them are former and existing leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League.

The number of Chhatra League members among the new recruits is 43, said people affiliated with the student wing of the ruling Awami League.

Despite getting so many posts through underhand means, they are still not satisfied. They claimed that the former vice-chancellor has used them to benefit others. They have been appointed to posts lower in comparison to their educational qualifications.