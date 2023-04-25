Convicted war criminal arrested in Sylhet

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a convicted war criminal from Sylhet's Golapganj, reports UNB. He was sentenced to death in a case filed in connection to war crimes in 1971.

The 70-year-old convict, Md Abdul Matin, is a resident of Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar district.

According to the case statement, Matin took training in India for the Liberation War, but later joined Razakars (collaborators of the Pakistani army) and committed war crimes.

Based on information, a team of RAB-3 arrested the absconding convict Matin from the residence of his nephew in Golapganj on Sunday night.