City corporation cleaners return to work after 3 days

The cleaners employed by Barishal City Corporation returned to work from Saturday evening after three days of abstention from work protesting at the cases filed against the city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.

The development came after the mayor made an earnest call to them to return to their posts from a press conference on Saturday, reports UNB.

He also urged the local administration not to harass the officials and employees of the city corporation.

Jewel, a cleaner who came to clean up the garbage in the Bibir Pukur Paar area of the city said, “We have returned after three days listening to the plea of our city mayor. All the garbage shall be cleaned.”