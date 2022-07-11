Clash over distribution of meat, over 50 injured

More than 50 people have been injured during a clash over the distribution of qurbani meat, between the people of two villages under Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur and Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazilas.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. Upon receiving the news police arrived on the spot and brought the situation under control.

Talking to police and some other local residents it was learnt that, UK expatriate from Gotgaon village of Jagannathpur Shaeen Mia through a charitable organisation of UK, had donated 35 cows to a local madrasa for sacrificial purposes.