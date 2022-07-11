Clash over distribution of meat, over 50 injured

Conflict broke out among several people including Shameem Mia of Gotgaon village under Jagannathpur’s Pailgaon union and Ahsan Mia of Umarpur village under Nabiganj, over the distribution of the meat .
At one point, people from both of the villages got involved in a clashes, wielding local weapons. More than 50 people from both villages were injured during the hour-long clash. The injured have been admitted to Jagannathpur and Nabiganj upazila health complexes.
Critically injured Jibon Mia, 17, Shurjo Begum, 55, Altab Uddin, 56, Abdul Manaf, 22, Abdul Khalis, 40, Ahsan Uddin, 50 an Anas Uddin (45) have been transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Upon receiving the news, policemen from Jagannathpur and Nabiganj police stations went to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Shubhashish Dhar, assistant superintendent of police (Jagannathpur and Shantiganj circle) said to Prothom Alo, a clash broke out between the residents of two neigbouring villages from two different upazilas over the distribution of sacrificial animal’s meat.
Police arrived on the spot and controlled the situation. Injured people from both parties have been sent to Jagganthpur and Nabiganj health complexes as well as Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College. Police has been deployed on the spot of the clash, he added