CMCH closed sine die, students asked to vacate halls

Centering this matter, a BCL activist of Mohibul Hasan group was roughed up on Saturday morning, triggering clashes on the campus.

Dr Sahena Akhtar, principal of CMCH, said additional police forces have been deployed on the campus to evade further tension.

The college has been declared closed sine die in line with the decision of the academic council. Students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by today, Saturday. Along with that a committee led by professor Matiur Rahman has been formed to look into the matter, the principal added.