BCL clashes

CMCH closed sine die, students asked to vacate halls

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
The authorities of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have closed the institution sine die and asked the students to vacate the halls within this evening following clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The leaders and activists of BCL locked in clashes on Saturday at around 9:00am over establishing supremacy on the campus, leaving three students injured.

They are—Mahfuzul Haque, 23, Naimul Islam, 20, and Akib Hossain, 20—receiving treatment at emergency unit of CMCH.

Sources said a section of BCL leaders belonging to the group of deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury beat up two BCL men of the faction of AJM Nasir Uddin, former Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor, on Friday night.

Centering this matter, a BCL activist of Mohibul Hasan group was roughed up on Saturday morning, triggering clashes on the campus.

Dr Sahena Akhtar, principal of CMCH, said additional police forces have been deployed on the campus to evade further tension.

The college has been declared closed sine die in line with the decision of the academic council. Students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by today, Saturday. Along with that a committee led by professor Matiur Rahman has been formed to look into the matter, the principal added.

