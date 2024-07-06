Two million people in 15 districts affected by flood: Minister

Around two million people in 15 districts were affected by the ongoing flood caused by torrential rains and onrush of upstream water, said state minister for disaster management and relief Md Mohibur Rahman on Saturday.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Feni, Rangamati, Bogura, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat and Cox's Bazar are the worst-hit districts, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the secretariat.

So far, the government has allocated a total of 8,700 tonnes of rice, Tk 31 million in cash, 58,500 sacks of dry food, Tk 6 million for baby food and Tk 6 million for fodder for flood-hit districts, he said.