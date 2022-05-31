College teacher's hand severed by miscreants

The right hand of a college teacher has been severed from the elbow as a group of miscreants chopped him indiscriminately.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday at around 3:00pm on a bridge at Bongshitala area in Kushtia sadar upazila. The critically injured college teacher was identified as Tofazzel Hossain, an assistant professor of economics department of Bashgram Alauddin Ahmed College in Kumarkhali.

As of writing this report at 8:08pm, the teacher has been undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. His family said process is underway to take him to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

More to follow…