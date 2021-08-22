Court orders PBI to investigate allegations against Barishal UNO, OC

A Barishal court on Sunday took two cases against Barishal sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Kotwali police station’s officer in charge and an SI into cognisance and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit reports within 23 September after investigating the allegations.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Masum Billah passed the order on Sunday, bench assistant of the court Qamrul Hasan confirmed Prothom Alo.