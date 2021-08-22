Court orders PBI to investigate allegations against Barishal UNO, OC

Earlier in the morning, Barishal city corporation’s revenue officer Babul Halder and panel mayor and district lawyer association’s general secretary Rafiqul Islam filed two appeals to the additional metropolitan magistrate’s court to lodge cases against UNO Munibur Rahman, Kotwali model police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Nurul Islam and sub inspector (SI) Shahjalal Mallik.
Barishal district lawyer association’s member and district Awami League’s general secretary Talukdar Md Younus told Prothom Alo that UNO Munibur has been made prime accused in both the appeals.
Court sources said five unnamed Ansar men deployed for the security of the UNO and 40-50 other unidentified persons have been made accused in the cases.
According to the cases, the city corporation took the decision to remove banners and festoons from different areas of the city to ensure cleanliness. In line with the decision, a team of cleaners led by city corporation’s administrative officer Swapan Kumar Das went to Upazila Parishad compound on 18 August night. Ansar members deployed at the security of the mayor at one point prevented the city corporation men and abused them physically. Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, along with senior officials, went to the spot and UNO and Ansar men shot at the mayor with the intention to kill, according to the charges. City corporation officials formed a human shield and saved the mayor. Some workers were shot at the incident.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, UNO Munibur and SI Shahjalal Mallik filed two separate cases with Kotwali police station. A total of 21 people have been arrested over the cases. 18 of them were produced before the court today with bail prayer. Magistrate Masum Billah rejected their bail plea and sent them to jail. The court also directed the concerned authorities to ensure their medical treatment.