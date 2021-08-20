AL demands removal of UNO, release of party men

There was no attack on the official residence of Barishal Sadar upazila UNO Wednesday and posters and banners were being removed as part of routine activity of the city corporation staff, said the Barisal district and metropolitan units of Awami League (AL).

The ruling party units also claimed that around 50 of their leaders and activists and city corporation staff were shot as the law enforcers opened fire under the direction of UNO Munibur Rahman on Wednesday.

The situation did not require shooting, the AL units told the media at Barishal City Corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah’s residence in the city.