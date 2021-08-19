Barishal mayor made prime accused in two cases over attack on UNO residence

UNO Munibur Rahman said posters of state minister for water resources Col. Zaheed Farooque were hung up to commemorate the National Mourning Day at different places on the upazila parishad premises. Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men came to tear down those at night.

The UNO asked them to tear down the posters on Thursday morning as people were sleeping then. But the BCL men abused him verbally and started picketing around his residence, he added.

Some Ansar members deployed at the security of UNO’s residence were injured at the attack.

BCL, however, claimed that at least 30 of their leaders and activists sustained bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, Barishal district and city unit Awami League claimed that no one carried out attacks on UNO’s residence and alleged that the incident was a pre-planned one.

They also sought a judicial probe over the incident.