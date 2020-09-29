COVID-19 cases cross 11,900 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has crossed the 11,900 mark amid a declining trend in the daily number of infections during the last four consecutive weeks in Rangpur division, BSS reports.
“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,922 with 30 more infections reported on Monday in the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.
The 30 positive cases were diagnosed after testing 282 samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of the division at the daily infection rate of over 10.63 per cent on Monday.
The district-wise break up of the 11,922 patients stands at 2,827 in Rangpur, 610 in Panchagarh, 1,055 in Nilphamari, 859 in Lalmonirhat, 903 in Kurigram, 1,120 in Thakurgaon, 3,379 in Dinajpur and 1,169 in Gaibandha districts of the division.
Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 10,666 with the recovery of 65 more infected people in the division on Monday.
“The average recovery rate currently stands at 89.46 per cent in Rangpur division,” Siddiqui said.
The 10,666 recovered patients include 2,479 of Rangpur, 561 of Panchagarh, 990 of Nilphamari, 793 of Lalmonirhat, 816 of Kurigram, 784 of Thakurgaon, 3,195 of Dinajpur and 1,048 of Gaibandha districts.