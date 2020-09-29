COVID-19 cases cross 11,900 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has crossed the 11,900 mark amid a declining trend in the daily number of infections during the last four consecutive weeks in Rangpur division, BSS reports.

“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,922 with 30 more infections reported on Monday in the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The 30 positive cases were diagnosed after testing 282 samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of the division at the daily infection rate of over 10.63 per cent on Monday.