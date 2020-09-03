COVID-19 cases exceed 10,700 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases exceeded the 10,700 mark till Thursday morning in Rangpur division where the daily number of infections remains mostly steady in the past few days, BSS reports.
“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 10,728 with 99 more infections reported after testing 470 samples on Wednesday at two laboratories in the division,” said focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui.
The district-wise break-up of the total 10,728 patients now stands at 2,505 in Rangpur, 537 in Panchagarh, 958 in Nilphamari, 734 in Lalmonirhat, 811 in Kurigram, 992 in Thakurgaon, 3,167 in Dinajpur and 1,024 Gaibandha districts.
Along with the steady rise in the number of daily infections, the figure of recovered COVID-19 patients continues increasing daily and rose to 8,561 with the recovery of 153 more infected people on Sunday in the division.
“The average recovery rate among the total 10,728 infected patients stands at 79.80 per cent in Rangpur division,” he said.
The 8,561 recovered patients include 2,034 of Rangpur, 454 of Panchagarh, 851 of Nilphamari, 555 of Lalmonirhat, 709 of Kurigram, 592 of Thakurgaon, 2,654 of Dinajpur and 712 of Gaibandha districts.
With four more deaths reported from four districts on Wednesday, the total number of fatalities rose to 185 in the division.