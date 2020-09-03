COVID-19 cases exceed 10,700 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases exceeded the 10,700 mark till Thursday morning in Rangpur division where the daily number of infections remains mostly steady in the past few days, BSS reports.

“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 10,728 with 99 more infections reported after testing 470 samples on Wednesday at two laboratories in the division,” said focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break-up of the total 10,728 patients now stands at 2,505 in Rangpur, 537 in Panchagarh, 958 in Nilphamari, 734 in Lalmonirhat, 811 in Kurigram, 992 in Thakurgaon, 3,167 in Dinajpur and 1,024 Gaibandha districts.