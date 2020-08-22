COVID-19 cases jump to 16,633 in Rajshahi

With detection of 178 new more positive cases in seven districts of Rajshahi division on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now jumped to 16,633 as 11,451 have been cured from the lethal virus infection.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 57 were detected in Bogura followed by 30 in Rajshahi including 22 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director (health).

Apart from this, 24 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Natore, 22 in Naogaon, 18 in Sirajganj, 14 in Joypurhat and 13 in Pabna districts on the same day.