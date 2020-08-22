COVID-19 cases jump to 16,633 in Rajshahi

With detection of 178 new more positive cases in seven districts of Rajshahi division on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now jumped to 16,633 as 11,451 have been cured from the lethal virus infection.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 57 were detected in Bogura followed by 30 in Rajshahi including 22 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director (health).
Apart from this, 24 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Natore, 22 in Naogaon, 18 in Sirajganj, 14 in Joypurhat and 13 in Pabna districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 11,451 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 236 fatalities including 144 in Bogura and 37 in Rajshahi. Another 1,804 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals
in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,310 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them 2,949 have, by now, been released.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
Nath said whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise COVID-19 cases stand at 4,277 in Rajshahi including 3,132 in city, 643 in Chapainawabganj, 1,109 in Naogaon, 771 in Natore, 897 in Joypurhat, 6,154 in Bogura, 1,828 in Sirajganj and 954 in Pabna.
On the other hand, a total of 74 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh, while 65 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8:00am Saturday.
A total of 55,290 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). Of them, 52,600 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.
Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus, Nath mentioned.