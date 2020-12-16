COVID-19 vaccine to be brought at the end of January: Health minister

Correspondent
Manikganj
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque addresses a programme to inaugurate the outdoor facilities at Colonel Maleque Medical College in Maikganj on 16 December 2020Prothom Alo

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the vaccine of novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, will be brought in Bangladesh at the end of January next year.

The minister was addressing a programme to inaugurate the outdoor facilities at Colonel Maleque Medical College in Maikganj.

“We could control the outbreak of coronavirus infection at the directives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The world is praising Bangladesh for its measures to curb the virus infection. The vaccines would be brought to the country if the World Health Organisation and the drug administration give a nod to it,” he said.

