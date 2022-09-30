Sylhet Central Jail: Anything available in exchange of money

Recently, two prisoners and one inmate revealed the scenario to Prothom Alo after being released from prison. Apart from that, this correspondent talked to at least 25 prisoners who came to court last week. They also made the same remarks.
The Sylhet Central Jail is located in suburban Badaghat area. The prison authorities said that there are currently 2,613 prisoners while its capacity is 2,000 prisoners.
While talking to Prothom Alo, the 28 prisoners and inmates said that most of the closed circuit cameras inside the prison have been disabled so that irregularities are not detected.
However, Jailor Shakhawat Hossain spurned all allegations, saying that there are no such issues.
Free drug trade
Three people, after being released from the prison, said on the condition of anonymity that many inmates freely use drugs inside the prison every evening. A number of inmates, selected by the guards, sell yaba and hemp among other inmates. Besides, many convicts bring drugs from their relatives while appearing in court.
One of the three said that mainly Muhib Mia and Nasir, two convicts with life sentences from Jaintapur and Brahmanbaria, lead the drug trade. Around 500 pieces of yaba are consumed daily in the prison while each piece costs around Tk 400. In addition, many prisoners openly take hemp (ganja).
Pointing out that some 200 to 300 'influential' prisoners have mobile phones in their personal collection, he said they keep these mobile phones with them round the clock and communicate regularly with their family. Some even maintain their business staying inside the prison.
Apart from drugs, there are allegations of rape of children inside the prison. The guards, in exchange of Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 per month, force the children of correctional centers and new inmates to stay with the old inmates.
But Jailor Shakhawat Hossain ruled out all allegations and described the allegation of drug trade against the prison guards as completely false information.
Stay in hospital
The 'well-off' prisoners are staying in the prison hospital, pretending to be sick. They pay Tk 5,000 to Tk 6,000 to the assistant surgeon of the hospital, Jashowant Bhattacharya. But, those inmates who are actually sick do not get a bed at the hospital.
Denying the allegation, Jashowant Bhattacharya told Prothom Alo that 95 to 96 inmates are currently under treatment in the 165-bed hospital and the remaining ones are lying vacant. He reaffirmed that only real patients are admitted to the hospital.
Torture and poor quality of food
Several prisoners who came to appear in the court said that water is unavailable at the prison for 14 to 15 hours a day. The three meals are of very poor quality and quantity as well. If one has to face torture if he complains regarding the issues. This is why the prisoners remain silent.
Asked about the issues, the jailer said the food quality is very good and there is no option for the prisoners to keep personal mobile phones inside the prison. Besides, there is no shortage of water. But, some problems prevail regarding the infrastructure.
Several prisoners alleged that they have been beaten up mercilessly inside the prison once they protested any irregularities by the authorities or made silly mistakes.
Jailor Sakhawat Hossain spurned the allegation, saying that why they will be beaten up. The punishments are ensured as per the prison act.
Md Kamal Hossain, deputy inspector general of prison police in Sylhet, said he received no such complaints. “If any such complaint comes to me and I find it authentic, I will definitely take action."
Aftab Chowdhury, a member of Sylhet Central Prison Inspection Board, visited the prison last month. He told Prothom Alo, "Inmates do not dare to talk to us about their problems and crises in the presence of prison officials."
However, some allegations have been substantiated and he received information about drug use, poor quality of food, use of cell phones by prisoners, and sound inmates’ stay at hospitals.
But he received no allegation regarding rape.