Sylhet Central Jail: Anything available in exchange of money

The three meals provided to prisoners and inmates daily in the Sylhet Central Jail are of very poor quality and quantity. Around 100 to 130 prisoners live in each cell in cramped conditions. Water is available there for only nine to ten hours a day.

Besides, they have to go through physical torture now and then over trifling matters.

The other side of the prison is more terrible as different sorts of drugs are used inside the building while around 300 influential inmates use mobile phones. Besides, many 'well-off' prisoners spend their days comfortably in hospitals without any sickness.