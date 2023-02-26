Student tortured at IU: Probe body submits report

The five-member probe committee, which was formed to investigate the allegation of torture and humiliation of a student by a leader and a few other activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Islamic university, submitted its report on Sunday, reports UNB.

The committee submitted the report to acting registrar at around 10:30 am. Debasish Sharma, member of the committee, said, “We have submitted the report. However, nothing can be said for the sake of investigation for now.”