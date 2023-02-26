Student tortured at IU: Probe body submits report

Fulpori Khatun, a first year student of the finance department, complained that she had been to the 'gono room' of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the night of 12 February where she was detained for four and a half hours and tortured.
She alleged that president of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Sanjida Chowdhury and her followers had tortured her. They had stripped her and made a video of her, verbally abused and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.
The student lodged a complaint in writing to the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on 14 February.
A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the High Court.
The HC on the same day ordered the accused to leave the hall and the university administration to look into the matter seriously, and submit a report in this regard within the next 10 days.
It also asked the deputy commissioner of Kushtia to form a three-member probe body to further investigate the incident, and submit a report within the next seven days.