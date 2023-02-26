Fulpori won't meet BCL probe body on campus due to security issues

She alleged that president of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Sanjida Chowdhury and her followers had tortured her. They had stripped her and made a video of her, verbally abused and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
The High Court formed an investigation committee and gave some directives after a writ was filed over the incident.
On 15 February, the IU unit of BCL formed a three-member probe committee over the incident. Vice-president of BCL’s IU unit Munsi Kamrul Hasan was made the convener of the committee and two other vice-presidents Boni Amin and Rakibul Islam and organising secretary Zakir Hossain has been made the members of the committee.
The committee was asked to report within five working days. As such, Sunday is the last day for the committee to submit the probe report.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone this morning, Fulpori Khatun said the Chhatra League leaders called her several times from noon to afternoon on Saturday. They asked her to go to the campus. She has contacted the proctor in this regard.
The proctor said he will provide security in the campus and in Kushtia city only. However, her home is another 75 kilometres away. After discussing with her family members, she decided not to come to the campus due to lack of security.
Munshi Kamrul Hasan, convener of the probe committee formed by the BCL, told Prothom Alo that their investigation was now in its final stage. They only need to talk to Fulpori now. As Fulpori refused to come to the campus, they will talk to her online. They will send the probe report to the central committee of the BCL by the evening.