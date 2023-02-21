Committee carrying out inquiry at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday of a writ regarding this torture, a High Court bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al-Jalil issued a ruling along with directives.

The court directives called for a three-member inquiry committee to be formed and look into the incident and also to take measures so that Sanjida and Tabassum did not remain on campus during the investigations.

The court further said that the two BCL leaders could, however, be summoned in interests of the investigation. The court also ordered that the safety of the victim be ensured.

Following this, on Thursday evening, BCL leader Sanjida and her associate Tabassum Islam left the campus. They came to the campus on Monday as summoned by the inquiry committee.