Father and son killed in motorcycle crash, angry mob sets bus ablaze
A father and son have been killed after their motorcycle was crushed by a bus in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari upazila. Following the accident, an angry mob set the bus on fire.
The incident occurred at around 10:00 am today, Monday, in the Amtal area of Paindong union on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari regional highway.
The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Shahjahan, 44, and his son, Muhammad Arif, 18, both residents of Paindong union. Police have recovered the bodies and detained the bus driver.
According to witnesses and local residents, the BRTC bus was heading towards Chattogram city. The speeding vehicle struck the motorcycle as it was passing through the Amtal area, killing the father and son on the spot.
The bus also collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at the same time, leaving the smaller vehicle mangled. In the aftermath of the crash, locals intercepted the bus and set it on fire.
Police stated that fire service units quickly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. Traffic on the highway was suspended for about an hour following the accident. Police later dispersed the protesters to restore normal traffic flow.
When asked for comment, Rabiul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari Police Station, told Prothom Alo, “The bus driver has been taken into custody. Further legal action will be taken based on the complaints filed by the victims’ family.”