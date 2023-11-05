Long route bus not plying, sporadic picketing in Sylhet

Incidents of sporadic picketing have taken place in Sylhet in the beginning of 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade enforced by the opposition -parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The long route buses have not left Sylhet till 9:15am today, Sunday. The movement of vehicles is comparatively less in the city that caused sufferings to the office-bound people.
BNP’s 48-hour blockade starts
Police and local sources said around 15 to 20 leaders and activists of Dakshin Surma upazila unit BNP and district Swechchhasebak Dal arrived at Lalbazar Bhoraut area of Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
Many of them wrapped their faces with gamcha and wore helmets on their heads. The leaders and activists block roads with bricks and broken bricks. They stayed there for half an hour and chanted anti-government slogans. Later, they left the spot.