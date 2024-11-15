RU students go on fast unto death on demand of revoking ward quota
A group of students at Rajshahi University (RU) took position on the Shahid Dr Shamsuzzoha Chattar of the campus throughout Thursday night, demanding the revocation of ward quota in the admission test to the undergraduate courses.
At first, three students began the fast unto death at 6:30 pm pressing their demands. More students from various departments then expressed solidarity with the protest and joined them. Protesting students were observing the fast until the filing of this report on Friday morning.
Students said teachers and employees of the university are not a backward community. So, why will their children require a ward quota?
They said the incumbent administration was trying to show various excuses on this matter, but they would continue the protest until their fair demands are met.
Mehedi Maruf is a student of 2020-21 session at the Population Science and Human Resources department and the convener of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. He has been on the fast unto death since Thursday evening.
He told Prothom Alo on Friday morning, “Several teachers from the university administration spoke to us on Thursday and Friday and they tried to rationalise the matter. But we unequivocally said that it is a question of being just and our demand is rational and fair. So, even if only 1 per cent of the ward quota exists, our protest will continue.”
Rajshahi University Central Students’ Council (RUCSU) Movement Manch member secretary Amanummah Aman said, “Ward quota was first introduced at the Rajshahi University. So, we want to free the university from this disgrace by abolishing the ward quota here first. It is a settled issue that there will be no ward quota. It must be revoked today. The university’s vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, proctor, student advisor, as well as students want the ward quota to be revoked. So, there is no rationale for keeping the ward quota.”
RU pro vice-chancellor professor Farid Uddin Khan, proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman and Arabic department’s professor Iftikharul Alam Masud spoke to the protesting students and invited them to a discussion, which the students refused.
Proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman said, “An admission committee consisting of 90 members that include deans, syndicate members and heads of departments decides everything. The vice chancellor cannot enforce a decision alone. If we enforce any decision we too will be turned into a fascist administration. We want to discuss the rationality of quota and we all can reach a decision together that will be more beautiful. We agree to the demands of our students and we are working on it.”
The Rajshahi University published the advertisement on the admission for the honours first year on Thursday afternoon with the ward quota being reduced from 3 per cent to 1 per cent.
The advertisement, however, stirred reaction among students with many taking social media platforms including Facebook to vent anger at the administration.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of four student organisations – Biplobi Chhatra Matree RU chapter, Samajtantrik Chhtra Front, Chhatra Union and Chhatra Ganamanch -- took position in the Syed Nazrul Islam Administration Building on the campus at 11:00 am to press their three demands.
The demands include revoking ward quota, cancelling the selection method in admission tests and stopping the unfair application charge from admission seekers.