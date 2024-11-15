RU students go on fast unto death on demand of revoking ward quota

A group of students at Rajshahi University (RU) took position on the Shahid Dr Shamsuzzoha Chattar of the campus throughout Thursday night, demanding the revocation of ward quota in the admission test to the undergraduate courses.

At first, three students began the fast unto death at 6:30 pm pressing their demands. More students from various departments then expressed solidarity with the protest and joined them. Protesting students were observing the fast until the filing of this report on Friday morning.

Students said teachers and employees of the university are not a backward community. So, why will their children require a ward quota?

They said the incumbent administration was trying to show various excuses on this matter, but they would continue the protest until their fair demands are met.