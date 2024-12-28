Cause of accident, whereabouts of driver still unknown after 24 hrs

Although 24 hours have passed after the accident that killed six people as a bus hit three vehicles standing at Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway Friday, no case has been registered yet.

Even what caused the accident also remains unknown. And, the police haven’t been able to trace the driver or the helper of the bus either.

The police said at Hashara Highway Police Station around 10:45 am in the morning today, Saturday.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hashara Highway Police Station, Abdul Kader Zilani told Prothom Alo, “The bus that is responsible for the accident is kept at the police station. Investigation is underway to find out what caused the accident. Efforts are on to identify the people responsible including the driver of the bus. Once they have been identified, they will be arrested.”