Sitakunda oxygen plant fire: Death toll rises to 6, probe body formed

Earlier this afternoon, a massive fire broke out at an oxygen plant following an explosion in Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) area of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila, leaving 5 people dead and dozens injured.

Of the injured, nine are identified as Md Nur Hossain, 30, Md Arafat, 22, Motaleb, 52, Fancy, 30, Md Jasim Uddin, 45, Narayan, 60, Md Forkan Dada, 35, Shahriar, 26, and Md Zahid Hasan, 26.

Thirty injured are now receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College (CHMCH) hospital.

The fire started at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4:30 pm after a big bang, Sitakunda Fire Service officer Md Fazle Rabbi said.