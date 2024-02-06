114 more Myanmar men including army flee to Bangladesh

114 more people including members of army, Border Guard Police (BGP) and government officials from Myanmar have fled into Bangladesh amid fighting between the insurgent groups including the Arakan Army and the country's government troops, raising the total number of escapees to 229 since Sunday.

They crossed the Rahmater Beel border in Palongkhali union parishad of Ukhiya upazila, Cox’s Bazar around 9:00am on Tuesday. They took shelter at Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) Rahamater Beel outpost.

BGB sources said an identification process was underway.