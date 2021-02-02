Death toll in Bogura liquor tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from consumption of excessive liquor in the district town rose to 10 on Tuesday, with a 55-year-old reported dead in the early hours, reports UNB.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura sadar police station, said the latest victim, Debnath, a resident of Old Bogura Town, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital around 3:00am.

The tragedy has been unfolding in the district since Sunday night.



