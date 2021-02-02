Death toll in Bogura liquor tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from consumption of excessive liquor in the district town rose to 10 on Tuesday, with a 55-year-old reported dead in the early hours, reports UNB.
Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura sadar police station, said the latest victim, Debnath, a resident of Old Bogura Town, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital around 3:00am.
The tragedy has been unfolding in the district since Sunday night.
Three persons, identified as 60-year-old Premnath Rabidas, a resident of Bogura Old Town, Zulficker, 52, a rickshaw puller, and Alamgir of Dhamakpara in Nishindapara died from excessive liquor consumption on Monday night.
Premnath died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College while the others passed away at their respective homes.
Earlier that day, six people died in different parts of the district.
According to local residents, several people, including the victims, consumed liquor at a homoeopathic medicine shop in the Bogura Tin Matha area of the district town on Sunday night. They had come to the area to attend the marriage ceremony of a man named Chanchal.
Sumon, his father Prem Nath, his uncle Ram Nath and Ramjan, a neighbour, fell sick that night only and had to be rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the three of the family died early Monday.
Ramjan also died at a private clinic on Monday. Later, Saju Mozahar and Abdul Jalil, who also fell sick on Sunday night, died at their respective homes. Alamgir, who also took liquor, died at his home.
Meanwhile, police in Dhaka claimed to have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the city's Bhatara area on Monday night.