Gopalganj
3 OCs transferred after DC and SP
Following the transfer of Gopalganj's Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP), officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations have now been transferred.
This information was disclosed in a letter signed by Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday.
The three transferred police officials are Tungipara Police Station OC Ayub Ali, Kotalipara Police Station OC Riyad Mahmud and Kashiani Police Station OC Mahfuzur Rahman.
The letter stated that these three officers have been transferred to various police stations in Kishoreganj.
Earlier, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Arif-uz-Zaman and Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah were transferred amid escalating tensions in the district.
The development followed a series of incidents in Gopalganj on Sunday, including protest processions, arson, vandalism at the homes of BNP leaders and an arson attack on a Grameen Bank branch.
Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its associate bodies were reportedly involved in these incidents.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed to maintain the district's law and order situation.