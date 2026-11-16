3 OCs transferred after DC and SP

Following the transfer of Gopalganj's Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP), officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations have now been transferred.

This information was disclosed in a letter signed by Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday.

The three transferred police officials are Tungipara Police Station OC Ayub Ali, Kotalipara Police Station OC Riyad Mahmud and Kashiani Police Station OC Mahfuzur Rahman.