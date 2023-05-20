BNP-ruling party men clash in Patuakhali, over 100 injured

Over 100 people were injured as BNP and ruling party men clashed in Patuakhali for over hours on Saturday morning. District BNP’s office was vandalised during the clash. Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

BNP’s pre-scheduled rally in the district was foiled due to the clash. Additional forces of police have been deployed in the town.

District BNP organised the rally to press home its 10-point demand including curbing the price hike of essentials, holding national election under a neutral caretaker government and release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. BNP’s vice president Abdul Awal Mintoo was the chief guest at the rally.