BNP-ruling party men clash in Patuakhali, over 100 injured

Over 100 people were injured as BNP and ruling party men clashed in Patuakhali for over hours on Saturday morning. District BNP’s office was vandalised during the clash. Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
BNP’s pre-scheduled rally in the district was foiled due to the clash. Additional forces of police have been deployed in the town.
District BNP organised the rally to press home its 10-point demand including curbing the price hike of essentials, holding national election under a neutral caretaker government and release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. BNP’s vice president Abdul Awal Mintoo was the chief guest at the rally.
BNP activists thronged the rally venue from the morning. Meanwhile ruling party’s associate organisations Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swecchasebak League men also held a ‘peace rally’ in the district. The clash ensued when ruling party men advanced towards the venue of the BNP rally. The district BNP office and a motorbike were vandalised during the clash that spread from BNP office up to Singara Point. Police at one point fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
District BNP’s convening committee’s member Bahauddin Bahar alleged that the Jubo League-Chhatra League men wielding local weapons staged a showdown in front of the hotel where Abdul Awal Mintoo was staying.
He claimed over 100 activists of BNP were injured in the attack.
Pourashava Jubo League’s general secretary Md Shafiqul Islam said the peace rally of district Jubo League was attacked from BNP’s procession.
“At least 50 leaders-activists were injured in the attack carried out by BNP miscreants,” he added.
Additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle) Md Sazedul Islam told Prothom Alo that enough police forces were deployed before the rally was started yet the clash took place.
Law enforcers later fired three shells of tear gas to quell the situation, he added.