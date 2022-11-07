At least 10 wounded in clashes between BNP, BCL-Jubo League

According to locals, the leaders and activists of the BNP gathered in front of Jhenaidah press club around 11:00 am to mark Revolution and Solidarity Day.
On the other hand, BCL brought out a procession from the city's Payra Chattor area marking Killing of Freedom Fighters Day. When the processions of two parties reached the municipal area, attacks and counter-attacks broke out.
Later, the leaders and activists of Jubo League, brandishing sticks and machetes, joined the attack with BCL. At least 10 leaders and activists of both parties were wounded in the clashes. They received first aid from hospital.
During the clashes, police dispersed the leaders and activists of both parties and brought the situation under control.
Additional police superintendent of Jhenaidah sadar circle, Abul Bashar, said police have brought the situation under control. However, nobody was injured in the clash. Legal action would be taken over the incident if anyone files a complaint with the police.
Jhenaidah BNP president M A Majid claimed the leaders and activists of BCL attacked their peaceful rally all of a sudden. Later, the BNP leaders and activists resisted the attack. Some of the BNP men were injured.
On the other hand, district Jubo League convener Ashfaq Mahmud said they came under attack by the leaders and activists of BNP. Many Jubo League leaders and activists were injured in the attack.