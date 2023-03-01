BSPP demands withdrawal of harassment case against Rozina

“During her professional duty on 17 May, 2021, Rozina was confined in a room at the health ministry for six hours and was treated inhumanely. Some corrupt officials of the ministry are still busy in a conspiracy against Rozina, which is tantamount to violation of human rights,” the statement read.
The statement was signed by journalist Jahidul Karim, physician Khurshid Jamil, lawyer SM Badrul Anwar, professor Jasim Uddin, journalists Shahnewaz, Belayet Hossain Dhali, Sarwar Alam, engineer Salim Md Jane Alam, professor Nasrul Quader, physicians Tamiz Uddin, Kamrunnahar Dastgir, lawyer Delwar Hossain Chowdhury, physicians Abu Zafar, Abdul Mannan, lawyers Maqbul Quader Chowdhury, SUM Nurul Islam, Mofizul Islam Bhuiyan, journalist Iskandar Ali Chowdhury, women leader Arju Sahabuddin and others.
On 17 May 2021, while on professional duty, journalist Rozina Islam was harassed and tortured for about six hours by confining her inside a room at the health ministry. She was handed over to Shahbagh police station later.
Deputy secretary at the ministry of health Shibbir Ahmed Osmani filed a case against Rozina Islam under two sections, the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and the Penal Code. After investigating the case, DB submitted the final report at court on 3 July last year.
After about seven months of the final report being submitted, the plaintiff appeared before the court and said he would file a ‘naraji’ petition (petition rejecting the report) against the final report, submitted in the case he filed.
The court then asked the plaintiff, why he would file the 'naraji' petition. He told the court that he, being the plaintiff, filed the case at the behest of the government. But, the final report of the case has been submitted without proper investigation.
After hearing lawyers from both parties, the court later directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the case further.
Journalist Rozina Islam received the Free Press Award 2021 as the ‘Most Resilient Journalist’. She also received ‘Anti-Corruption Champions Award’ of 2022, conferred by the US State Department on 9 December, last year.