BSPP demands withdrawal of harassment case against Rozina

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) has described the case against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam as harassment and demanded its withdrawal.

The parishad’s Chattogram unit came up with the call in a press release on Wednesday, saying that Rozina is being harassed, though the case contains no elements in favour of the complaint.

The platform of physicians, journalists, teachers and lawyers also demanded punishment to the health ministry officials involved with the assault on Rozina at the secretariat.