Diarrhoea breaks out in flood-hit Sylhet

Already, some 140 medical teams have been sent to the 13 upazilas of the district -- declared as diarrhoea-prone -- to provide medical services to the flood-hit people.

While 12 medical teams have been sent to Kanaighat upazila, 11 to Jaintapur, 10 each at Goainghat, Sadar, Fenchuganj and Jakiganj, 16 each to Beanibazar and Golapganj, nine to Osmaninagar, eight to Dakkhin Surma and seven each to Balaganj and Companiganj upazilas of the district.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Joyshankar Datta said, “People are suffering from diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases, and our medical teams are working round-the-clock clock to provide medical services to them.”