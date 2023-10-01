Brahmanbaria-2 MP Ukil Abdus Sattar dies

Brahmanbaria-2 MP Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early Saturday. He was 84.

The five-time MP breathed his last at 3 am while undergoing treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital, said his son Mainul Hasan Tushar.

He had been suffering from kidney disease for long and was admitted to the hospital a week back when his condition worsened, he said.

The estranged BNP leader, who served as the state minister for Law, Fisheries, and Land ministries under the 4-party coalition government after 2001 election, will be buried at the family graveyard in Sarail upazila.