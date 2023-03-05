‘Hate campaign’ being run against Ahmadiyyas on Twitter, says member of community

A series of tweets from Basherkella – a pro-Jamaat-e-Islami Twitter account – condemning police action to stop the violence over an Ahmadiyya religious event in Panchagarh town on Friday, has left the minority community shocked and bewildered.

On Friday, a protest march against the Ahmadiyya religious event moved towards the Ahmednagar area. As police stopped the procession at Panchagarh Chowrangi intersection, the men started throwing brickbats at the law enforcers, according to reports.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them, witnesses said.