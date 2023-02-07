RAB detains ‘five militants’ after gunfight in Bandarban

Tipped off, a team of RAB conducted a drive at Thanchi-Loicri bordering area early in the morning. But sensing the presence of the elite force, the members of the Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and the KNF opened fire on them, forcing the security officials to retaliate.
Eight members of the RAB sustained injuries during the gunfight, he said. They are now undergoing treatment.
However, the elite force also detained five suspected militants of the groups during the drive, he added.
So far, RAB have detained 42 members of the Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and 14 members of the KNF since October 23. They were later sent to jail, pending further legal procedures.