RAB detains ‘five militants’ after gunfight in Bandarban

Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Tuesday detained five suspected militants after a brief gunfight at Thanchi upazila of Bandarban district.

RAB’a director general M Khurshid Hossain said RAB members were engaged in a gunfight with new militant group 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya’ and Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), an armed group in the Chattogram Hill Tract (CHT), at Silopi Bampara in Ruma upazila in the morning.