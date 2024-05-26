Cyclone Remal: Panic in Koyra as river water rises several feet during high tide

Water rose several feet high during the high tide in Koyra, adjacent to the Sundarbans, in Khulna on Sunday afternoon, as the cyclone was approaching the Bangladesh coast. Rivers were rough; embankments were nearly overflown and rainfalls with gusty wind continued, spreading panic among the locals.

The Modinabad launch jetty on Kopotakkho river is just a kilometre away from the Koyra upazila complex. Visiting the area in the afternoon, water was seen nearly overflowing the river embankment. People were also seen gathering on the river bank worrying what might happen at night when the cyclone would make landfall.