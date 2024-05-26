Cyclone Remal: Panic in Koyra as river water rises several feet during high tide
Water rose several feet high during the high tide in Koyra, adjacent to the Sundarbans, in Khulna on Sunday afternoon, as the cyclone was approaching the Bangladesh coast. Rivers were rough; embankments were nearly overflown and rainfalls with gusty wind continued, spreading panic among the locals.
The Modinabad launch jetty on Kopotakkho river is just a kilometre away from the Koyra upazila complex. Visiting the area in the afternoon, water was seen nearly overflowing the river embankment. People were also seen gathering on the river bank worrying what might happen at night when the cyclone would make landfall.
A local resident, Abdullah Al Mamun said, “Cyclone leaves less damage than the loss caused after water from high tide inundates embankments and localities. We are not worried about the storm, but over what might happen from high tide.”
A certain Alamgir Hossain was standing on the embankment. He said water was supposed to start receding at the time, but it did not. “Allah knows what would happen at night. We might start guarding at night to protect the embankment.”
Authorities were emphasising going to the shelters, Nasima Begum said adding, “What would we do going there? Will they shelter us throughout the year? If the embankments break what would happen to us? Once the embankments break it would not be possible for us to live here.”
Koyra weather office in-charge Md. Hasanul Banna said Remal might make landfall in Koyra in the evening or midnight. Rainfall has begun. The cyclone may cross the area with sustained wind of 90-100 kph.
This official, however, feared that the tidal surges might occur from water from high tide on Sunday night.
Koyra upazila vice chairman Komlesh Kumar said, “We are more worried about embankment than the storm. The embankment sustained damage previously and might break once river water rises.”
If water rises by 8-13 feet and wind speed increases, it would be difficult to protect the embankment, said apprehensive Moshiul Abedin, Khulna Water Development Board deputy assistant engineer.