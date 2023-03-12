RU files case over clash between students and locals, 1 arrested

Rajshahi University authorities have filed a case over the incident of clash between the students and locals. RU’s registrar Abdus Salam filed the case with Motihar police station on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 400-500 unidentified persons of Binodpur area have been made accused in the case. Police arrested a resident of Khojapur area of the city named Taslim Ali alias Peter, 45, over the incident. Police said Peter, a transport worker, was the first person to hit the students.

University’s assistant proctor Arifur Rahman submitted the case statement to the police station in the afternoon.