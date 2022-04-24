Endless misery at Daulatdia ferry ghat

“I can't take it anymore. I've fallen sick stuck in the bus in such muggy weather. I’ve become so weak,” 60-year-old Shamsunnahar Begum wailed while sitting on a Dhaka-bound bus at the Daulatdia ferry ghat.

Like Shamsunnahar, there are hundreds of people who are going through endless sufferings at the ferry ghat and falling sick while waiting for hours in long queues for a ferry to cross the Padma River.

A four-kilometer queue of vehicles, stretching from the ferry ghat to Wajed Chowdhury Technical School and College, was seen while visiting the Daulatdia area on Saturday afternoon.