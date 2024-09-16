Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained from Indian border area

Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta and two others have been detained by locals while they were entering India illegally through Dhobaura border area under Mymensingh district.

Dhobaura police station’s officer in charge Md Chan Mia said locals detained and handed them over to police. The locals detained them around 6:00am with a private car from the border area.

The two others detained are Ekattor TV’s senior correspondent Mahbubur Rahman and private car’s driver Selim.

The arrestees are under police custody now, said the OC.