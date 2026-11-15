Garment unrest: 55 factories closed, most operating in Savar and Ashulia
Authorities have kept 55 factories in Savar and Ashulia closed amid ongoing labour unrest over various demands, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. No protests had been reported anywhere in these areas by 11:30 am today, Sunday. Workers at most factories were carrying out their duties peacefully.
According to information given by Ashulia Industrial Police-1, 36 factories have been closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 14 indefinitely and five verbally.
Notices displayed outside the closed factories state that normal operations cannot continue because of the ongoing movement demanding wage increases, violence, illegal strikes and the unstable situation. The factories have therefore been declared closed.
Police and eyewitnesses said workers arrived at various factories in Savar and Ashulia this morning at the scheduled time and joined work. However, workers at five factories remained seated without working.
Police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed outside various factories and at key locations to keep the overall situation stable.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:30 am, Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of police (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said 55 factories had so far been closed because of instability in the industrial area.
Workers at another five factories were sitting idle without working. Workers at all the remaining factories were carrying out their duties peacefully. The SP said said they have not witnessed any chaos or disorder anywhere.