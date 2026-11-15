Garment unrest: 55 factories closed, most operating in Savar and Ashulia

Authorities have kept 55 factories in Savar and Ashulia closed amid ongoing labour unrest over various demands, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. No protests had been reported anywhere in these areas by 11:30 am today, Sunday. Workers at most factories were carrying out their duties peacefully.

According to information given by Ashulia Industrial Police-1, 36 factories have been closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 14 indefinitely and five verbally.

Notices displayed outside the closed factories state that normal operations cannot continue because of the ongoing movement demanding wage increases, violence, illegal strikes and the unstable situation. The factories have therefore been declared closed.