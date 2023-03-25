Local News

Fair share of Teesta, other common rivers demanded

Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a human chain in Rangpur demanded a fair share of water from 54 common rivers including Teesta. They also criticized India’s decision to withdraw water from Teesta by digging two new canals.

An organisation named ‘Teesta Bachao Andolon’ organised the human chain in front of Rangpur Press Club premises on Saturday morning.

Presided over by lawyer Palash Kanti Nag, professor Mojahar Ali, Abdus Sobhan, freedon fighter Mojaffar Hossain, journalist Bablu Nag, women activist Sanjida Akter, Sobuj Roy and Mosiur Rahman, among others spoke at the human chan.

The speakers said India has been unilaterally withdrawing water from 54 transboundary rivers violating international water law. North Bengal’s desertification is about to be completed due to the withdrawal of water by the Ghazaldoba Dam in India upstream of the Teesta. India’s water aggression has affected the lives and livelihood of the people of this region. Hundreds of fishermen have rendered workless as rivers dried up in the North Bengal.

The speakers urged the government to take action over India’s decision to withdraw Teesta water by digging up two canals and ensuring fair share of transboundary water.

