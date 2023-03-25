Fair share of Teesta, other common rivers demanded

Speakers at a human chain in Rangpur demanded a fair share of water from 54 common rivers including Teesta. They also criticized India’s decision to withdraw water from Teesta by digging two new canals.

An organisation named ‘Teesta Bachao Andolon’ organised the human chain in front of Rangpur Press Club premises on Saturday morning.

Presided over by lawyer Palash Kanti Nag, professor Mojahar Ali, Abdus Sobhan, freedon fighter Mojaffar Hossain, journalist Bablu Nag, women activist Sanjida Akter, Sobuj Roy and Mosiur Rahman, among others spoke at the human chan.