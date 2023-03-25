Fair share of Teesta, other common rivers demanded

The speakers said India has been unilaterally withdrawing water from 54 transboundary rivers violating international water law. North Bengal’s desertification is about to be completed due to the withdrawal of water by the Ghazaldoba Dam in India upstream of the Teesta. India’s water aggression has affected the lives and livelihood of the people of this region. Hundreds of fishermen have rendered workless as rivers dried up in the North Bengal.
The speakers urged the government to take action over India’s decision to withdraw Teesta water by digging up two canals and ensuring fair share of transboundary water.