79 factories closed in Ashulia due to workers’ protest, unrest
The protest of the workers of readymade garments factories continues with various demands including increase in salary, attendance bonus, tiffin bill and end of layoffs at Ashulia area of Savar in Dhaka.
In response, the factory authorities closed most of the factories in Jamgara, Narsinghapur and its surroundings Monday.
The industrial police in Ashulia stated that till 12:00 pm Monday, at least 79 factories have been announced closed. However, they stated that the workers of the factories in other parts of Savar have been working though.
Meanwhile, the workers of ‘Leni Fashion’ and ‘Leni Apparels’ readymade garments that shut down four years ago, formed a human chain inside the main gate of Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) demanding their due salary and allowance to be paid.
Apart from that, workers of Armac Services Limited held a strike and demonstrated in front of shoe producing company, Bata Green factory in Islampur area under Dhamrai upazila.
Industrial Police-1 and people concerning readymade garments factories in Ashulia stated that the workers came to work at different readymade garments factories in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas at the previously decided time this morning.
However, the factory workers in Jamgara, Narsinghapur, Unique and some surrounding areas of Ashulia walked out of the factory without joining the work to press home various demands that include increase in salary, attendance bonus and tiffin bill and end of layoffs.
Considering the situation, the authorities of those factories announced the factories closed. Meanwhile, notices of factory closure and holidays were hung on the gates of many factories beforehand, being unable to meet the demands of the workers.
Attempt of protest by blocking road
The workers of a factory, Euphoria Apparels Limited, tried the block the road with various demands including the payment of attendance bonus and salary of last month at Shimultala area on the Abdullahpur-Baipail road around 9:30 am. Army and Industrial police members at the time dispersed them from the road.
Human chain demanding due salary
Workers of two readymade garments factories named ‘Leni Fashion’ and ‘Leni Apparels’ that are shut for four years, formed human chains inside of the main gate of DEPZ around 7:00 am on Monday, demanding their dues to be paid.
A worker, Md. Azad, said from the human chain, “Leni Fashion and Leni Apparels were announced shut in February of 2021. At that time, the workers, officers and employees of the two factories were assured by BEPZA that as soon as they could sell any of the factories, they would pay their dues with the money from the sale.”
“About six months ago, one of those factories was sold for Tk 830 million (Tk 83 crore) while our dues amount to Tk 660 million (Tk 66 crore). Even though the money from the sale is deposited in the bank, we are not being paid our dues. We want a proper settlement of the issue,” he added.
Meanwhile, workers of Armac Services Limited demonstrated in front of the main entrance of shoe producing company Bata Shoe Factory in Islampur area under Dhamrai Upazila around 8:00 am with various demands including end of pay disparity, 15 per cent increase in increment for permanent workers, canteen allowance for permanent workers and not firing the protesting workers.
Later around 10:30 am when army personnel discussed the issue with the authorities, it calmed down the workers.
RAB vehicle vandalised
Army, police and RAB personnel patrolled different roads in Ashulia even on Monday. Apart from them, Army, Industrial Police and APBn members are also stationed in front of various factories.
Workers of an RMG factory, Euphoria Apparels Limited, demonstrated with various demands including increase in attendance bonus, tiffin bill and payment of last month’s salary on Sunday night.
There was an incident of vandalism at the factory during the time of the demonstration.
When trying to bring the situation under control, there was an incident of chases and pelting of brickbats between the protesters and the law enforcement agency members.
Apart from that, the protesters attacked and vandalised two vehicles of RAB and Army as well.
Company commander of CPC-2 under RAB-4, Major Jalis Mahmud Khan said that the miscreants vandalised a vehicle of RAB and then tried to set it on fire. They put out the fire afterwards. Besides, brickbats were pelted at a vehicle of the Army as well.
He further said a shadow investigation into the matter is underway. Plus, attempts are on to bring those miscreants who are trying to create an unstable situation in the industrial zone, under justice.
Superintendent of Industrial Police-1, Mohammad Sarwar Alam told Prothom Alo, the total number of factories announced closed is 79.
He said as the factory authorities could not come to any decision regarding the demands of the workers, some factories had hung notices of closures and holidays at their gates beforehand.
Besides, workers in some factories were given leave as they had not joined work. When the workers tried to gather at Shimultala area, they were removed, he added.