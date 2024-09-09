79 factories closed in Ashulia due to workers’ protest, unrest

The protest of the workers of readymade garments factories continues with various demands including increase in salary, attendance bonus, tiffin bill and end of layoffs at Ashulia area of Savar in Dhaka.

In response, the factory authorities closed most of the factories in Jamgara, Narsinghapur and its surroundings Monday.

The industrial police in Ashulia stated that till 12:00 pm Monday, at least 79 factories have been announced closed. However, they stated that the workers of the factories in other parts of Savar have been working though.

Meanwhile, the workers of ‘Leni Fashion’ and ‘Leni Apparels’ readymade garments that shut down four years ago, formed a human chain inside the main gate of Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) demanding their due salary and allowance to be paid.

Apart from that, workers of Armac Services Limited held a strike and demonstrated in front of shoe producing company, Bata Green factory in Islampur area under Dhamrai upazila.

Industrial Police-1 and people concerning readymade garments factories in Ashulia stated that the workers came to work at different readymade garments factories in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas at the previously decided time this morning.