RU students with eye injury being taken to Dhaka for better treatment

It is learnt that six students with eye-related problems were admitted to the Ophthalmology department of RMCH on Saturday night. Then they underwent surgery.
But, among them, three students required advanced treatment to come round. That is why they have been shifted to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.
Among them are Alimul Islam, a third-year student of marketing department, Misbah Ul Islam, a fourth year student of Persian department and Al Amin, a third year student of law department.
All received injuries in their eyes from the tear gas shells and the rubber bullets fired by the police to disperse them when they were locked in clash with the locals.
The director of the hospital brigadier general FM Shamim Ahammad said their treatments in the RMCH are not possible as they are suffering from 'Vitriol Retinal Injury'. Therefore they have been shifted to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.
The student advisor of the university Tareq Nur said the university administration will bear the cost of treatment of these students.
Earlier on Saturday night, at least 200 students were wounded in the clashes with the locals living nearby campus. Majority of the injured, however, have come round and left the hospital.