87 RU students admitted to hospital, one in ICU

Asked about the types of injuries, the pro-VC said one had problems with his eyes and another one sustained injuries on his head. The RU teachers have talked to physicians of Rajshahi Medical College and urged them to ensure best possible treatment for the students.
Meanwhile, the students have announced to bring out a rally on the campus in protest of the attack on the students.
RUCSU (Rajshahi University Central Students' Union) Andolan Mancha convener Abdul Majid said they would bring out a rally in protest of the attack on the students of the university.
They will demand for legal steps over the incident, bearing all the expenses for the treatment of the injured students and ensuring seats in residential halls for all students, he added.
Earlier, on Saturday, Alamin Akash, a student of the sociology department of 2017-18 session, was returning to Rajshahi from his home in Bogura on a bus. On his way, he got into an argument with bus driver Shariful and helper Ripon over a bus seat.
Alamin and Ripon locked into an altercation again as the bus reached the Binodpur gate of the university. At the time, a local shopkeeper came and started arguing with Al Amin. At one point, they locked into a scuffle. Later, other students of the sociology department came to the spot and attacked the shopkeeper.
Following that, the local traders and shopkeepers thronged to the spot and attacked the students and the clash broke out.
More than 200 students were injured in clashes in phases with locals. Police fired tear shells to control the situation. The students of the university set fire to several shops and the local police box.
Apart from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), seven platoons of BGB members have been deployed there.