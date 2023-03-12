87 RU students admitted to hospital, one in ICU

At least 87 students of Rajshahi University (RU), who sustained injuries during the clash with the locals on Saturday night, have been admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Four of the students were critically injured. Besides, one of the injured has been taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Speaking regarding this on Sunday, university's pro vice-chancellor (pro-VC) Md. Humayun Kabir said that one of the injured students is undergoing treatment at the ICU. He is critically injured. The remaining of the injured students will be released from the hospital today, Sunday.