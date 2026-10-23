10 tourists killed in Cox’s Bazar resort fire: What investigators suspect

Police and an investigation committee suspect that a short circuit in a refrigerator on the ground floor sparked the deadly fire at Tuptup Resort in Cox’s Bazar. A gas cylinder in the kitchen then exploded.

Investigators believe the fire spread rapidly because flammable chemicals were stored in a warehouse. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be decisively established.

The fire broke out on the morning of Saturday, 17 October, at the three-storey resort beside Marine Drive, near Patuartek beach in Ukhiya. The bodies of 10 tourists were recovered from the site.

The resort is located about 28 kilometres south of Cox’s Bazar town. The tourists had been staying in eight rooms on the first and second floors, while the ground floor housed a restaurant and staff accommodation.

Since the incident, the resort’s owner and primary accused in the case, Md Tanvir Sultan Mia, has been on the run. A police officer involved in the investigation claimed that Tanvir was currently in Indonesia.