10 more AL candidates set to be elected uncontested

Ten more candidates from ruling Bangladesh Awami League are set to be elected uncontested as ward councillors of Feni municipality as they were the only ones to submit nomination papers from their electoral areas, reports news agency UNB.

District election officer Md Nasir Uddin Patwari confirmed this.

Earlier, it was reported that four Awami League candidates are set to be elected as mayors uncontested in four municipalities in the in second phase municipal polls set to be held on 16 January.

On Thursday, the last day of nomination paper submission for the third phase municipal polls, 38 candidates submitted nomination papers for 14 ward councillor posts. Of them, 10 nomination papers were submitted for 10 wards.

Five mayoral candidates from the Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party submitted nomination papers. A total of 49 candidates submitted nomination papers for general and reserve seats of ward councillors.